Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.46

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.46 and last traded at $87.18, with a volume of 60531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.01.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 156.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth about $296,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

