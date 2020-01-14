Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.46

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.46 and last traded at $87.18, with a volume of 60531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.01.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63.
Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 156.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth about $296,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)
Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.
