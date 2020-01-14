Ren Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Ren has a market capitalization of $38.75 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, UEX, Kyber Network and DDEX. In the last week, Ren has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, DDEX, UEX, Tidex, Binance, Huobi Global and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

