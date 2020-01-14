Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.64, 1,464,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 898,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVLV. Raymond James cut their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 346.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2,354.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

