Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $131.19 Million Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up 2.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $131,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $107,185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 14,633.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 316,220 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 1,792.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,216,000 after acquiring an additional 254,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Five Below by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,487,000 after acquiring an additional 207,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6,001.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 174,752 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.32.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $6.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.26. 4,631,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $95.52 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

