Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $25.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 622.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 42.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,011. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.