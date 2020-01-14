Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $68.41 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,099 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $68,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,855,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,391. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

