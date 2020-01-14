Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $101,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $212,876.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $130,643.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,634 shares of company stock worth $5,440,918 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,965. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 119.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $97.60 and a one year high of $176.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.