RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,510,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,423 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 447,305 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 652,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 236,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. 1,461,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,693. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

