Robert W. Baird Downgrades Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $310.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.11.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $308.36 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $320.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.96 and a 200-day moving average of $263.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

