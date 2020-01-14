Robotina Price Reaches $0.0435 on Top Exchanges (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Robotina has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Robotina token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $120,823.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Robotina

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

