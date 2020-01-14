Royal Bank of Canada Increases Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target to GBX 180

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SRP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Serco Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 168 ($2.21).

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 160.20 ($2.11) on Friday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 98.65 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.40 ($2.18). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

