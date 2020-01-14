Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Short Interest Down 10.3% in December

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,285. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,476,000 after purchasing an additional 210,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,837,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,123,000 after buying an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,812,000 after buying an additional 1,753,177 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,823,000 after buying an additional 603,580 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.