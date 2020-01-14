RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 38.38% from the company’s previous close.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.48 ($33.12).

Shares of RWE stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €29.21 ($33.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,293 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.00. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

