Sabal Trust CO Buys 2,944 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,957.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,384 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 106.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.80. 2,746,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,412. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.61 and a 200 day moving average of $170.49. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

