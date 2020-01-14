SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nord/LB raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. 60,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,864. SAFRAN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

