SaluS (SLS) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One SaluS coin can now be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00053183 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, SaluS has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $10,292.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00050923 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00076716 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,621.90 or 0.99369301 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 115.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001194 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

