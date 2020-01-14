Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Short Interest Update

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 869,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

NYSE:SC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,145. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

