Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 136,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,042. The company has a market capitalization of $309.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 85.17%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

