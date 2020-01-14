Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,336.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,429,000 after buying an additional 19,787,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,021,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,937,000 after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,142,000 after purchasing an additional 314,768 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,326,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 465,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 281,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,663. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $60.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.6173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

