Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.37

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.37 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 5374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4665 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,669,478 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,635,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,080,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after acquiring an additional 79,608 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

