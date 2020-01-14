Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.12. 357,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $76.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

