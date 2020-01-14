Scotiabank Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$14.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.53. 2,966,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.62 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

