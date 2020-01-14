Scotiabank Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$36.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.33.

TSE IMO traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.12. 365,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,989. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.18. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$31.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

