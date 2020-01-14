Scotiabank Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$36.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.33.
TSE IMO traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$35.12. 365,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,989. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.18. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$31.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
