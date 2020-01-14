Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Update

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 357,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $66.96 and a 52 week high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

