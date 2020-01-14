Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $84.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

