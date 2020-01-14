SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.75, 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEVERN TRENT PL/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

