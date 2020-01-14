SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $89,699.00 and $13.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,703.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.01786042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.73 or 0.03751828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00646795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00703092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00075879 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00508008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

