Short Interest in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Decreases By 15.9%

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 683,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CAI International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in CAI International by 93.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 803,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 388,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CAI International by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CAI International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CAI International during the third quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

CAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.76. 123,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.77. CAI International has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.04 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

