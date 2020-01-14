Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Drops By 11.4%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 162.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 112.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 410.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.59.

CE stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.45. 835,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,244. Celanese has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average is $117.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

