Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Increases By 26.5%

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Jan F. Salit acquired 12,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $182,352.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Andrew Thompson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $107,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,007 shares of company stock worth $333,687. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.30%.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

