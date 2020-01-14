Short Interest in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Drops By 14.8%

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Charles L. Atwood sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $922,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $208,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,024 shares of company stock worth $10,092,351. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,372,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,672,474,000 after purchasing an additional 168,854 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,812,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,766,000 after purchasing an additional 260,355 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,798,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,935,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.