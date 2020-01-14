Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Decreases By 21.4%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FGP traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.39. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ferrellgas Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,906 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Ferrellgas Partners worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

