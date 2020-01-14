Short Interest in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Decreases By 10.6%

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,100 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 716,200 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FPAY. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 41,200 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $66,744.00. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.70.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.
