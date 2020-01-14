Short Interest in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Decreases By 10.6%

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,100 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 716,200 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FPAY. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 41,200 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $66,744.00. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShopper stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of FlexShopper worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FPAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

