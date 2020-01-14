Short Interest in Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) Declines By 11.3%

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 62,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medley Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Medley Management in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Medley Management by 611.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medley Management by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medley Management in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDLY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,667. Medley Management has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

