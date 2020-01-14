Short Interest in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Expands By 21.8%

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 590.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of PNM remained flat at $$50.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. 677,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,156. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

