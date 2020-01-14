Short Interest in Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) Increases By 23.4%

Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SYNC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 30,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Synacor has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Synacor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Synacor by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 551,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synacor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 95,611 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

