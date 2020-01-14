Short Interest in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Increases By 17.7%

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,556. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,621.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at $207,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,462 shares of company stock worth $14,290,090. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,771,000 after purchasing an additional 316,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 700,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

