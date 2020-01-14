Short Interest in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Increases By 17.7%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,556. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,621.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at $207,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,462 shares of company stock worth $14,290,090. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,771,000 after purchasing an additional 316,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 700,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit