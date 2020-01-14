Short Interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Decreases By 17.9%

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 4,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 749,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,760.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 268.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 143,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 162,269 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 8.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. 1,186,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,333. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

