Short Interest in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Decreases By 10.3%

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 501,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of UVV traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.35. 327,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.68. Universal has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $475.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Universal by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Universal by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Universal by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

