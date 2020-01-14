Short Interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Increases By 15.2%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $999,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,529.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650 in the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 865,456 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 195,665 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.56. 770,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WAL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

