SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $431,000.00 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 157,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,322. The company has a market capitalization of $536.61 million, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. SI-Bone Inc has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. As a group, analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 50.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 63.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

