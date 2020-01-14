Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the quarter. Sierra Wireless makes up about 2.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of Sierra Wireless worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 39.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 181,749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $1,394,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWIR. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,060. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.22 million, a PE ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.