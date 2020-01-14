Silent Notary Hits Market Cap of $226,974.00 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, TOPBTC and YoBit. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $226,974.00 and approximately $39,530.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, YoBit, TOPBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

