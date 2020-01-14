Silverway Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $39.63 million and $392,727.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004584 BTC on exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,621.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.03 or 0.03761381 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001538 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00527212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

