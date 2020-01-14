Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Up 13.3%

Sirios Resources Inc (CVE:SOI) shares were up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 461,828 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 87,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 million and a PE ratio of -47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sirios Resources Company Profile (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc develops and explores mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily mines for gold and silver properties. The company holds a 100% interest in Cheechoo gold project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 75 km2 located in Quebec; and Aquilon project that consists of 104 claims covering an area of 52 km2 located in James Bay area.

