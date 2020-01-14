Sitrin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 4.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,452,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 677,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,797,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Amgen by 10.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.82. 106,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,933. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

