Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.79

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 10246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $363,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $984,948.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 41,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,271.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,251 shares of company stock worth $3,892,545 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after buying an additional 797,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,372,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

