SM Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,051 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 873% compared to the average daily volume of 108 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,799,000 after acquiring an additional 582,176 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SM Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,985,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 529,277 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,453,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 351,396 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the period.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 129,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,618. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.17 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.