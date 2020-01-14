Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 436,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,436. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $165.95 million, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

