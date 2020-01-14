Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,808.35

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,808.35 and traded as high as $1,878.00. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $1,875.50, with a volume of 1,230,149 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.86) to GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target (down previously from GBX 1,830 ($24.07)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,773.50 ($23.33).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,790.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,809.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

